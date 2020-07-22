Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni dies at 95

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Mlangeni, saying his death signified “the end of a generational history.” “With his passing as the last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Bab'Mlangeni has indeed passed the baton to his compatriots to build the South Africa he fought to liberate and to reconstruct during our democratic dispensation,” Ramaphosa said. Mlangeni spent 27 years in prison alongside Mandela, Dennis Goldberg, Walter Sisulu and other activists who were sentenced for planning to overthrow the apartheid government.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:14 IST
South African anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni dies at 95
Representative Image

South African anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni, the last remaining survivor of the historic Rivonia Trial that sentenced activists like Nelson Mandela to life imprisonment, has died at age 95. Mlangeni was sentenced alongside other icons of the liberation struggle against the white minority government that imposed the oppressive and racist system of apartheid.

He was hospitalized Tuesday in the capital, Pretoria, with abdominal pains. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Mlangeni, saying his death signified "the end of a generational history." "With his passing as the last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Bab'Mlangeni has indeed passed the baton to his compatriots to build the South Africa he fought to liberate and to reconstruct during our democratic dispensation," Ramaphosa said.

Mlangeni spent 27 years in prison alongside Mandela, Dennis Goldberg, Walter Sisulu, and other activists who were sentenced for planning to overthrow the apartheid government. After his release, Mlangeni served as a lawmaker in South Africa's first democratic parliament from 1994.

In his later years, he was chairman of the integrity committee of the ruling African National Congress party, which was responsible for investigating corruption allegations against its leaders. "His passing sounds the last post on a courageous generation of South Africans who forfeited their freedom, careers, family lives and health so that we could all be free," the foundation of former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, said in a statement.

They also recalled Mlangeni's comment: "I did not go to prison for 26 years for people to steal from the poor.".

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwean journalist, opposition figure appear in court

A Zimbabwean journalist known for exposing alleged government corruption and now accused of plotting against the government is appearing in court on Wednesday. Hopewell Chinono is appearing alongside Jacob Ngarivhume, an opposition politici...

No parade, cultural programmes of children on Independence Day in Madhya Pradesh due to pandemic

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no parade and cultural programmes of children in Madhya Pradesh this Independence Day on August 15. After the states cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishr...

Sanjay Raut expresses concern at journalist's murder

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday expressed concern at the death of journalist Vikram Joshi in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad, saying that if such crimes are committed when victims protest against harassment, what will they do The Rajya S...

Rapid deployment of IAF assets at forward locations sent strong message to adversaries: Defence Minister

The Indian Air Force IAF sent a strong message to the adversaries through rapid deployment of its assets at forward locations in response to the situation in eastern Ladakh and earlier the manner in which it carried out the airstrikes in Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020