Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African anti-apartheid campaigner Andrew Mlangeni dies at 95

Mlangeni has indeed passed the baton to his compatriots to build the South Africa he fought to liberate and to reconstruct," he said. Mlangeni championed the values needed to do this, including dignity and opportunity for all, and his "dramatic life was a unique example of heroism and humility inhabiting the same person," Ramaphosa said.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:21 IST
South African anti-apartheid campaigner Andrew Mlangeni dies at 95
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South African anti-apartheid campaigner Andrew Mlangeni, who was jailed alongside Nelson Mandela in 1964 after a treason trial, has died at the age of 95. Mlangeni, who spent 26 years in jail and was the last of the eight defendants in the trial to die, had been admitted to hospital following an abdominal complaint, South Africa's presidency said in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who fought with Mlangeni for racial equality and an end to white minority rule, described him as a "beacon of ethical leadership and care for humanity" whose death marked the end of a generation of history and left the future in the hands of those who remained. "With his passing... Mlangeni has indeed passed the baton to his compatriots to build the South Africa he fought to liberate and to reconstruct," he said.

Mlangeni championed the values needed to do this, including dignity and opportunity for all, and his "dramatic life was a unique example of heroism and humility inhabiting the same person," Ramaphosa said. Mlangeni was born in 1925. In 1951, he joined the youth wing of the African National Congress (ANC), which is now in power, and was later sent abroad for military training.

On his return in 1963, he was arrested and stood trial alongside seven others including Mandela in what became known as the Rivonia trial, named after the suburb of Johannesburg where some of them were arrested. Mlangeni was sentenced to life imprisonment and sent with Mandela to Robben Island Prison, the main jail used at the time for Black male anti-apartheid prisoners.

After his release, he served as a member of parliament and lived in the township of Soweto, outside Johannesburg, until his death.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwean journalist, opposition figure appear in court

A Zimbabwean journalist known for exposing alleged government corruption and now accused of plotting against the government is appearing in court on Wednesday. Hopewell Chinono is appearing alongside Jacob Ngarivhume, an opposition politici...

No parade, cultural programmes of children on Independence Day in Madhya Pradesh due to pandemic

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no parade and cultural programmes of children in Madhya Pradesh this Independence Day on August 15. After the states cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishr...

Sanjay Raut expresses concern at journalist's murder

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday expressed concern at the death of journalist Vikram Joshi in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad, saying that if such crimes are committed when victims protest against harassment, what will they do The Rajya S...

Rapid deployment of IAF assets at forward locations sent strong message to adversaries: Defence Minister

The Indian Air Force IAF sent a strong message to the adversaries through rapid deployment of its assets at forward locations in response to the situation in eastern Ladakh and earlier the manner in which it carried out the airstrikes in Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020