Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian cyclists say attacked by Israeli settlers after trail app led them astray

A group of Palestinian cyclists say they were attacked by Israelis in the occupied West Bank after a popular trail app landed them on a remote path dotted with Jewish settlements. Avid cyclist Amer Kurdi set out on Saturday with his brother and three others on what was supposed to be an 80-km (50-mile) ride, using the cycling, hiking, and mountain biking app Komoot to chart a path north from the Palestinian village of Birzeit.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:58 IST
Palestinian cyclists say attacked by Israeli settlers after trail app led them astray

A group of Palestinian cyclists say they were attacked by Israelis in the occupied West Bank after a popular trail app landed them on a remote path dotted with Jewish settlements.

Avid cyclist Amer Kurdi set out on Saturday with his brother and three others on what was supposed to be an 80-km (50-mile) ride, using the cycling, hiking, and mountain biking app Komoot to chart a path north from the Palestinian village of Birzeit. The West Bank, captured by Israel in a 1967 war, is scattered with Israeli settlements which its 3 million Palestinians mostly cannot enter, as well as checkpoints and military bases that Israel says it needs for its security.

Over an hour into their ride, Kurdi said Komoot led them east towards a rocky path near the Israeli settlement of Shilo. He said a group of Hebrew-speaking men, whom the cyclists later took to be Israeli settlers, approached and asked where they were from. Kurdi, 30, replied that they were from the Palestinian city of Ramallah. Soon after, the men -- Kurdi estimates there were five or six -- started throwing stones at them, using T-shirts to hide their faces, Kurdi and his brother, Samer, said.

"The others managed to run away, but I tripped and fell," Samer, 28, said. "When I got up, a settler was behind me, and he started beating me with a metal rod." Photos the cyclists took after the incident, which they reported to Israel's police, show Samer's legs and arms bruised and bloodied.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said they are investigating. Palestinians complain that navigation apps fail to grasp the West Bank's complexity.

Asked for comment, Komoot said it regretted the incident but that its service is not specifically optimised for route planning "through areas of political unrest". Amer Kurdi says the incident will not keep him from cycling.

"I'll wear a camera. I'll be more careful when using apps," he said. "But we won't stop. We will stand up for our right to bike." (Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Philippa Fletcher)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Japan kicks off domestic tourism campaign as critics point to virus surge

Japan launched a national travel campaign on Wednesday that aims to revive a battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism as major cities have racked up a jump in new coronavirus cases.Go To Travel, dubbed instead Go ...

Indian-American announces PAC for Lt Gov of Virginia race

An Indian-American Republican businessman will run for the powerful office of Lieutenant Governor of Virginia and has launched a political action committee for it. Puneet Ahluwalia, 55, in an e-mail to his supporters on Tuesday, announced I...

Zimbabwean journalist, opposition figure appear in court

A Zimbabwean journalist known for exposing alleged government corruption and now accused of plotting against the government is appearing in court on Wednesday. Hopewell Chinono is appearing alongside Jacob Ngarivhume, an opposition politici...

No parade, cultural programmes of children on Independence Day in Madhya Pradesh due to pandemic

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no parade and cultural programmes of children in Madhya Pradesh this Independence Day on August 15. After the states cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020