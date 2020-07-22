Czech Republic's daily cases surpass 200

The day-to-day increase of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic has surpassed 200 for the first time in almost a month. The Health Ministry says the number of those infected reached 212 on Tuesday, the highest day increase since June 28.

The Czech Republic has had 14,324 cases while 360 have died. Of the 5,046 active cases -- the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic -- 148 are hospitalised with 20 in intensive care.