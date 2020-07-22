Left Menu
Cargo jet burns at Shanghai airport, no casualties reported

A cargo jet caught fire at a Shanghai airport on Wednesday but no casualties were reported. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, which prompted numerous flights to be re-routed to Hongqiao, Shanghai's second airport, according to media reports. While China continues to ban most foreigners from entering the country as its coronavirus outbreak declines, it has been pushing businesses to resume trading and is the source of much of the world's personal protective equipment to guard against the pandemic..

Updated: 22-07-2020 16:29 IST
A cargo jet caught fire at a Shanghai airport on Wednesday but no casualties were reported. The Shanghai fire department said on its microblog that 18 firetrucks were dispatched to Shanghai's Pudong International Airport and the fire was extinguished just after 5 pm.

A photo on the website of The Beijing News newspaper showed thick black smoke spewing from the rear section of what it said was an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 777 cargo plane. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, which prompted numerous flights to be re-routed to Hongqiao, Shanghai's second airport, according to media reports.

While China continues to ban most foreigners from entering the country as its coronavirus outbreak declines, it has been pushing businesses to resume trading and is the source of much of the world's personal protective equipment to guard against the pandemic.

