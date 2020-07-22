Kate Middleton photos marks Prince George’s 7th birthday in UK

Two new photographs of Prince George, taken by his amateur photographer mother Kate Middleton, were released by Kensington Palace in London on Wednesday to mark the seventh birthday of the third in line to the British throne. Both the photos, in which the future king flashes a gap-toothed smile at the camera, were taken earlier this month at the family home in Norfolk where the family has been isolating during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Queen Elizabeth II also used one of the images in her social media birthday wishes for her great-grandson, the son of Prince William.

Prince George Alexander Louis, known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, was born on July 22, 2013, in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London. He appeared in front of the global media a day later, when Prince William and wife Kate the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – stepped out to take him home to Kensington Palace. Earlier this year, the royals spoke about home-schooling George and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, and brother, Prince Louis, while schools are closed to most pupils during the lockdown.

"The children have got such stamina I don't know how," Kate told the BBC. "You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day and they have had a lovely time but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure," she said.

The royals have marked a series of birthdays in lockdown, including the Queen's 94th in April and that of Prince George's siblings. The tradition of the bells at Westminster Abbey in London chiming to mark the royal occasions remains on hold due to the lockdown.