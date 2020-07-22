Jaishankar speaks to Saudi Foreign Minister, discusses contemporary issues
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during which they exchanged notes on contemporary issues.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:49 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during which they exchanged notes on contemporary issues. Jaishankar said he is looking forward to welcoming Faisal bin Farhan in India.
"As always, good to converse with HH Prince FaisalbinFarhan. Exchanged notes on contemporary issues. Look forward to welcoming him in India," Jaishankar said in a tweet. The two leaders had also talked over the phone on June 22 and discussed challenges posed by COVID-19.
