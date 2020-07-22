Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese researcher charged with visa fraud in US for concealing PLA membership

A US federal court has charged a Standford University visiting researcher for visa fraud after she allegedly concealed her membership in the Chinese military, South China Morning Post reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:11 IST
Chinese researcher charged with visa fraud in US for concealing PLA membership
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A US federal court has charged a Standford University visiting researcher for visa fraud after she allegedly concealed her membership in the Chinese military, South China Morning Post reported. Song Chen was charged "in connection with a scheme to lie about her status as an active member of the People's Republic of China's military forces" while conducting medical research at Stanford, US Attorney David Anderson and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agent John Bennett said in a Justice Department release on Monday.

As per the indictment, Song, in her US visa application submitted in 2018, said her military service ended in 2011, which conflicted with FBI evidence pointing to her status as an active duty member of civilian cadres of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), according to the South China Morning Post. The development comes amid the soaring China-US relations, where Washington has blamed Beijing over various issues including the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and human rights violations in the western province of Xinjiang in China.

According to the court document, part of the evidence included a letter recovered from a deleted hard drive folder obtained in a seizure of Song's items. The letter, in which Song identified herself by her name, birth date and occupation as a neurologist, was addressed to the Chinese consulate in New York. Song said in the letter that "her stated employer, Beijing Xi Diaoyutai Hospital, is a false front, and that, as a result, she had obtained approval for her extension from both the PLA Air Force and [China's Fourth Military Medical University (FMMU)]", the court document said.

Another piece of evidence used by FBI was Song's designation as a co-author of a 2018 study "in affiliation with the Air Force General Hospital on silent brain infarction experienced by flying personnel". In a similar incident, a Chinese military officer named Wang Xin was arrested in June while trying to leave the United States, allegedly with government-funded research from the University of California. He was charged with visa fraud.

According to an FBI criminal complaint, Wang holds a position in the PLA that "roughly corresponds with the level of major" and continues to be paid by the Chinese military, South China Morning Post reported. In his 2018 visa application, Wang said that the purpose of his visit was to conduct scientific research at the University of California, according to the complaint, adding that "he intentionally made false statements about his military service in his visa application in order to increase the likelihood that he would receive his... visa".

While applying for his US visa, Wang stated that he served as an associate professor in medicine in the PLA between 2002 to 2016, and wound up on a two-year postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California to study "the metabolic function of adipose tissue", read the indictment. Wang was instructed by his supervisor in China, a lab director at FMMU -- the same institution which Song is allegedly affiliated with -- to extract information on how to "replicate" the University of California lab where he conducted his research.

He had "wiped his personal phone of all WeChat messaging content" before arriving at the Los Angeles airport, the document said. In May, the US announced restrictions on graduate students from China, targetting those "associated with entities in China that implement or support China's Military-Civil Fusion (MCF) strategy, from using F or J visas to enter the US".

In January, a Boston University robotics researcher, Ye Yanqing, was indicted after prosecutors said that she lied about being in the Chinese military. They said that Ye was a PLA lieutenant, which she did not disclose while obtaining a visa to enter the US. Ye is accused of passing information to the Chinese government pertaining to research conducted at Boston University.

It is pertinent to mention that Song, Wang and Ye entered the US on J visas, a non-immigrant visa category for individuals approved to participate in work-and study-based exchange visitor programmes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Recent clashes initiated by PLA latest examples of 'unacceptable behaviour' of CCP: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the recent clashes initiated by the Chinese military against India in eastern Ladakh are the latest examples of the unacceptable behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party. He also praised I...

China will face consequences of misplaced aggression: expert

China will face the consequences of its misplaced aggression in eastern Ladakh and other parts of Asia because its misadventures may trigger nationalist counter-responses among neighbours who will simply not accept any attempted domination,...

Telescope snaps family portrait of 2 planets around baby sun

For the first time, a telescope has captured a family portrait of another solar system with not just one, but two planets posing directly for the cameras while orbiting a star like our sun. This baby sun and its two giant gas planets are fa...

Zimbabwe activist, journalist charged in court over planned protests

A Zimbabwean rights activist and a journalist were charged in court on Wednesday with promoting public violence ahead of planned anti-government protests next week and will be kept in jail until a bail ruling on Thursday. Jacob Ngarivhume, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020