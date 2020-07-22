Recent clashes initiated by PLA latest examples of 'unacceptable behaviour' of CCP: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the recent clashes "initiated" by the Chinese military against India in eastern Ladakh are the latest examples of the "unacceptable behaviour" of the Chinese Communist Party. He also praised India's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, which he said are "security risks" to the Indian people.

"It's important that democracies like ours work together, especially as we see more clear than ever the true scope of the challenge posed by the Chinese communist party. "Our infrastructure projects, our supply chains, our sovereignty, and our people's health and safety are all at risk. If we get it wrong," Pompeo said in his virtual keynote address to the annual 'India Ideas Summit' of the US India Business Council. "The recent clashes initiated by the PLA are just the latest examples of the CCPs unacceptable behaviour. We were deeply saddened by the deaths of 20 Indian service members. I'm confident that with our concerted efforts, we can protect our interests," he said.

The troops of India and China are locked in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead. Pompeo commended India's recent decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok that present serious security risks for the Indian people. He said he was happy to report that India is a "rising US defense and security partner, in the Indo-Pacific and globally," he said. Asserting that the United States has never been more supportive of India's a security, he said New Delhi too, is an important partner and a key pillar of President Donald Trump's foreign policy.