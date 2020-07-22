PM Modi says there is global optimism towards India, seeks US participation in Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through its 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programme (self-reliant India) and is keen on participation by the United States in the initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. In his address at the India Ideas Summit organised by US-India Business Council (USIBC), the Prime Minister said there is global optimism towards India as it offers a perfect combination of openness, opportunities and options.

"India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. And, for that, we await your partnership," he said. "Today, there is global optimism towards India. This is because India offers a perfect combination of openness, opportunities and options. Let me elaborate. India celebrates openness in people and in governance," he added.

The Prime Minister noted that the approach to the future must primarily be more human-centric. "We all agree that the world is in need of a better future. It is all of us who have to collectively give shape to the future. I firmly believe that our approach to the future must primarily be a more human-centric one," he said.

Noting that global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities, he said it means improved domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade. The Prime Minister had announced Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in May this year to make India self-reliant and reduce overall dependence on imports. (ANI)