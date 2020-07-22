Switzerland expands COVID-19 quarantine list to 42 countries

Switzerland is broadening its list of countries with a high risk of COVID-19 starting on Thursday, bringing the total number to 42, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Switzerland instituted a ten-day quarantine for those coming from a country with an unfavorable epidemiological situation, including Russia.

"The list of countries and areas concerned will be updated on July 23, 2020," the Federal Office of Public Health said. The new additions include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Eswatini, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Maldives, Mexico, Montenegro, Palestine, Suriname, and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Belarus and Sweden will be removed from the least as of Thursday. Switzerland has confirmed a total of 33,883 cases, with a death toll of 1,693.