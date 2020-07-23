Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 45 civilians and Taliban members - officials

Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 45 civilians and Taliban members - officialsReuters | Kabul | Updated: 23-07-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:45 IST
Airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan killed 45 people, including civilians and Taliban, local officials said on Wednesday.
Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the governor of Adraskan District in the eastern Afghanistan province of Herat said at least eight civilians were among the dead. "Forty-five people had been killed so far in airstrikes by security forces in the Kham Ziarat area, Taliban were among those killed," he said.
