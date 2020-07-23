Ireland allows travellers from 15 countries without quarantine requirement

Travellers from 15 countries, excluding the United States and the United Kingdom, will be allowed to visit Ireland without requiring a 14-day self-quarantine measure, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local media on Wednesday (local time). As per a report quoting a "green list" announced by the Irish government quoted by the Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE reports, the 15 countries include Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino.

The "green list" countries and regions refer to those whose virus levels are similar to or lower than Ireland, thus posing low risk to the country, said the report, adding that the list will be reviewed by the government every two weeks. The advice to avoid non-essential travel applies to all other countries.

According to local media reports, only travellers arriving in the Republic of Ireland from anywhere other than Northern Ireland are required to self-isolate and restrict their movements for 14 days. The Irish Department of Health on Wednesday night reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and one new death related to the virus.

To date, Ireland has registered 25,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,754 people have died from the disease in the country, said the department. (ANI)