59 new COVID-19 cases in S Korea

South Korea has reported 59 new confirmed COVID-19 cases following a dual rise in local transmissions and imported infections. The figures by South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday brought the national caseload to 13,938, including 297 deaths.

The agency says 43 of the new cases were in the densely populated Seoul area, which has been at the center of a virus resurgence since late May. Authorities have struggled to trace transmissions and predict infection routes as people increasingly venture out in public.

New clusters have been tied to office buildings, churches, live-in facilities, and door-to-door salespeople. Officials say at least 20 cases were imported infections. South Korea mandates tests and enforces two-week quarantines on all people arriving from overseas.