10 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrike by foreign forces in Kandahar
Ten Taliban terrorists were killed in an airstrike by foreign forces in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, local police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik on Thursday.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:50 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (Sputnik/ANI): Ten Taliban terrorists were killed in an airstrike by foreign forces in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, local police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik on Thursday.
"In last night's attack, foreign forces provided air support to the security forces. Ten armed terrorists were killed in an airstrike by foreign forces in Khakriz district of the province," Barakzai said.
Apart from that, four Taliban terrorists were killed in clashes with Afghan security forces in Kandahar's Shawali Kot district, according to the police spokesman. The fighting started after the insurgents staged an attack on security checkpoints. (Sputnik/ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Kandahar
- Kabul
- Taliban
ALSO READ
U.S. general say he is not convinced Russian cash led to U.S. deaths in Afghanistan
Suicide attack, roadside bomb kill 6 police in Afghanistan
Afghanistan to release prisoners from Taliban list in push for talks
World Bank approves $200m grant to help Afghanistan mitigate COVID-19 impacts
U.S. doesn't know if Russia directed Taliban attacks in Afghanistan, Pentagon says