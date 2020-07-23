Spike in daily COVID-19 cases in Czech Republic

The day-to-day increase of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic has surpassed 200 for the second straight day. One of the latest clusters appeared in Prague where 76 people have been infected in a nightclub.

The Health Ministry says the number of infected reached 247 on Wednesday, the biggest increase since June 28. Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the government will discuss a possible return to some nationwide restrictions but did not give any details.

The Czech Republic has had 14,570 cases with 364 deaths.