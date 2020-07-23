Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK-based diaspora group to conduct 1st-ever British Indian Census

The India League said the existing data on the British Indian community, such as that collected by the UK government and academics, has been limited by relatively small sample sizes. Therefore, in collaboration with Oxford University, the new census intends to plug a gap by going directly to Indians in Britain to accurately illustrate their lives and thoughts on issues of the day.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:18 IST
UK-based diaspora group to conduct 1st-ever British Indian Census

The India League, a UK-based diaspora group which dates back to 1916, on Thursday announced the launch of a first-ever British Indian Census to collate data around Britain’s estimated 1.5 million Indian-origin population. The census will be conducted online in collaboration with the University of Oxford and will culminate in a British Indian Report later this year, reflective of the true make-up of Britain's Indian diaspora and their concerns in 2020.

“The British Indian community has changed greatly over the years and this survey will provide our community with much needed data that will help us to understand the key issues of concern and importantly on how best to address them,” said C B Patel, a veteran media personality and Chairman of India League. "The India League has been working for decades to champion Indians in the UK," he said.

The survey, available online from the Indian League website, intends to explore the diversity of heritage, identity, beliefs and behaviour of the Indian community based in the UK, whilst identifying key issues of concern to British Indians. The India League said the existing data on the British Indian community, such as that collected by the UK government and academics, has been limited by relatively small sample sizes.

Therefore, in collaboration with Oxford University, the new census intends to plug a gap by going directly to Indians in Britain to accurately illustrate their lives and thoughts on issues of the day. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted, and in some cases exacerbated, existing health and social inequalities in the UK for certain BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) communities, including the British Indian community.

“This research can help us to understand the diversity within our community, as a means to develop policy and enrich the lives of British Indians,” said Baroness Sandip Verma, a House of Lords peer and advisor to the India League. The British Indian Census is expected to be held every two to three years to take a pulse of what the community is thinking, with the responses to the first census expected to be ready for collation in August.

Dr Nikita Ved, a Fellow at the University of Oxford who is supporting the research, said: “We are looking forward to partnering with the India League on this important work. Due to the relatively small size of the British Indian community being 2.5 per cent of the UK population, official studies recognise that they are not able to generate accurate estimates of datasets disaggregated by ethnicity. “Nuanced data on the single ethnicity of British Indians is necessary to capture their experiences, needs and attitudes”.

The aim of the census is to collate reliable data on British Indian identity and heritage; work, practices and behaviours; their contribution to British society; and the issues they need addressed through societal and/or legislative changes. The India League, which was an active body during the Indian independence movement in the 1930s and 1940s, has been revived once again as a platform for critical-thought relating to India and British Indians.

It said that its aim is to highlight the views of people of Indian origin in the UK and direct narratives on contemporary Indian affairs through public engagement..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Safwey, Hyderabad startup launches 'Box 360' UV sanitiser

Hyderabad, Jul 23 PTI Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems, a city-based startup, on Thursday launched Box 360, a chemical-free ultraviolet solution to contain coronavirus spread through the surface. Box360 is a metallic box containing an u...

ED summons Rajasthan businessman Sharma in Yes Bank money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has summoned Rajasthan-based businessman Raman Kant Sharma in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank case, officials said on Thursday. Sharma is already being investigated by the central pr...

India's financial sector headed for consolidation, says Uday Kotak

Asserting that capital is going to be critical amid the COVID-19 crisis, Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak on Thursday said Indian financial sector is heading for consolidation because of the asset risk that it carries. Speak...

Thembi Siweya raises concerns about transport conditions of farmworkers

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, today held an interactive engagement with farmers in Ephraim Mogale Municipality in Limpopo.During their interaction, Deputy Minister Siweya raised concerns about the transport conditions of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020