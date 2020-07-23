Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Help us help you", France tells crisis-hit Lebanon

France told Lebanon on Thursday that it had no option but to accept an IMF deal to help it out of a dire financial crisis and that Beirut must enact reforms urgently if it is to win foreign aid.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:03 IST
"Help us help you", France tells crisis-hit Lebanon

France told Lebanon on Thursday that it had no option but to accept an IMF deal to help it out of a dire financial crisis and that Beirut must enact reforms urgently if it is to win foreign aid. Lebanon desperately needs such aid as it wrestles with a financial meltdown rooted in decades of state corruption and waste. The crisis marks the biggest threat to its stability since a 1975-90 civil war.

"'Help us help you' is the message of my visit," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said after meeting Lebanese leaders in Beirut. He said that Paris stood ready to mobilise support but that there must be concrete action on reform. A collapsing currency has sent inflation and poverty soaring, with savers frozen out of their accounts in a paralysed banking system.

Former colonial ruler France has led efforts to get Lebanon to implement reform, hosting a donor meeting in Paris in 2018 when Beirut won more than $11 billion in pledges for infrastructure investment. The money hinged on reforms which were promised but not delivered. Lebanon entered negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May after defaulting on its hefty foreign currency debt. But the talks have been put on hold in the absence of reforms and as differences arose between the government, the banking sector and politicians over the scale of the country's vast financial losses.

"Be under no illusions. There are no alternatives other than an IMF programme to allow Lebanon to come out of the crisis," Le Drian said on Thursday. "The need for change is known by all." Donors also want to see progress in fixing the state-owned electricity grid, which loses up to $2 billion a year in public funds while failing to meet the country's needs.

Le Drian said steps on that front were "not encouraging" so far. "France will always stand by Lebanon...to help you in these difficult times. But for this to work, the Lebanese authorities must do their part," he told a Beirut press conference. He added that it was essential for Lebanon to respect a policy of staying out of conflicts in the region, where the Lebanese Shi'ite Hezbollah movement is allied with Iran in its power struggle with mainly Sunni Gulf Arab states.

"Only reform can stop the economic decline. There is no alternative," the British ambassador said in a tweet on Thursday, after junior Foreign Office minister James Cleverly held a virtual meeting with Lebanon's premier. "And only disassociation can keep Lebanon safe from regional turmoil." (Additional reporting by Tom Perry and Ghaida Ghantous in Beirut, John Irish in Paris; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, William Maclean and Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

French foreign minister: IMF only way out of Lebanon crisis

Frances foreign minister said Thursday that talks with the International Monetary Fund are the only way out of Lebanons economic crisis, urging Lebanese officials to resume discussions with the lender that faltered over internal disagreemen...

Reports: WR Lamb agrees to terms with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a four-year deal worth 14.01 million, according to multiple reports on Thursday. Like all first-round picks, Lambs deal has a fifth-year team option.Lamb, who was t...

Record spike of over 2,500 cases take UP's COVID-19 tally to 58,104; death toll 1,298

Uttar Pradesh registered on Thursday yet another largest single-day spike of 2,516 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 58,104, while the death toll climbed to 1,298 with 35 fatalities. Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit...

Income certificate for EWS only valid for central jobs, edu institutions: TN govt to HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the income certificate issued to the Economically Weaker Sections EWS can be used only to apply for posts under the 10 per cent quota in central government jobs and e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020