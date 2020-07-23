Johnson stresses 'sheer might' of UK as he visits Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that the United Kingdom's response to the coronavirus pandemic has shown the country's “sheer might” as he sought during a trip to Scotland on Thursday to underline the bonds that tie the nations of the UK together. Johnson's visit does not include a meeting with Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, who countered his upbeat tone with a frosty tweet saying the prime minister's presence “highlights” the arguments for Scottish independence.

The trip, Johnson's first to Scotland since a general election in December, came as polls have indicated a surge in support for Scottish independence in recent months. Johnson's itinerary includes visiting businesses that took a financial hit from the pandemic and thanking military personnel for participating in the U.K.'s efforts to cope with the virus. He is expected to emphasize in a speech that being part of the UK helped save hundreds of thousands of Scottish jobs during the pandemic.

But Johnson and Sturgeon have often been at odds over their approach to tackling the coronavirus. Scotland, along with Wales and Northern Ireland, took a more cautious approach to easing lockdown restrictions than the Johnson's government has done in England and recommended nationwide..