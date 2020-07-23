WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over 'unacceptable' allegations

WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over 'unacceptable' allegationsPTI | Geneva | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:42 IST
The chief of the World Health Organization has upbraided US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for "untrue and unacceptable" comments, responding to reported allegations that included the health agency chief having been "bought" by China
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted WHO is focusing on "saving lives" as he lashed out Thursday at the comments British media have reported that Pompeo made at a closed-door event earlier this week in London
Tedros' response to Pompeo represented some of his most defensive and full-throated statements yet in the wake of the Trump administration's repeated criticism of the U.N. health agency in recent months.
