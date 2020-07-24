Left Menu
Development News Edition

Face masks now compulsory in UK shops, supermarkets

Wearing a face covering will not be made mandatory in other venues that have measures in place to protect staff and the public from COVID-19, including eat-in restaurants and pubs, hairdressers and other treatment salons, gyms and leisure centres, cinemas, concert halls and theatres. For transport hubs in England, the requirements mean face coverings must be worn in indoor train stations and terminals, airports, maritime ports, and indoor bus and coach stations or terminals.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-07-2020 06:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 06:24 IST
Face masks now compulsory in UK shops, supermarkets

Face coverings must be worn in shops, supermarkets, indoor shopping centres and transport hubs — such as train stations and airports — in England from Friday as part of the next stage of the UK government's official guidance to curb the spread of coronavirus. Under the new regulations, members of the public will need to wear face coverings — such as a fabric covering, scarf or bandana — that cover the nose and mouth in additional enclosed public spaces, as announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month.

It will be compulsory to wear a face covering when buying food and drink to takeaway from cafes and shops. “If you are in a premises where you are able to sit down and consume food or drink that you have bought, then you can remove your face covering in order to eat and drink on site,” said the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Face coverings will not be mandatory for anyone under the age of 11, those with disabilities or certain health conditions, such as respiratory or cognitive impairments that make it difficult for them to wear a face covering. There is evidence to suggest that, when used correctly, face coverings may reduce the likelihood of someone with the infection passing it on to others, particularly if they are asymptomatic, the DHSC said.

“As we move into the next stage of easing restrictions for the public, it is vital we continue to shop safely so that we can make the most of our fantastic retail industry this summer,” said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. “Everyone must play their part in fighting this virus by following this new guidance. I also want to thank the British public for all the sacrifices they are making to help keep this country safe,” he said.

He said businesses are encouraged to take reasonable steps to encourage customers to follow the law, including through signs and providing other information in store. Wearing a face covering will not be made mandatory in other venues that have measures in place to protect staff and the public from COVID-19, including eat-in restaurants and pubs, hairdressers and other treatment salons, gyms and leisure centres, cinemas, concert halls and theatres.

For transport hubs in England, the requirements mean face coverings must be worn in indoor train stations and terminals, airports, maritime ports, and indoor bus and coach stations or terminals. Anyone who doesn't abide by the regulations — and is not exempt under one of the categories set out in the regulations — could face a fine by the police of up to GBP 100, as is currently the case on public transport in most parts of the UK. The police say they have been very clear throughout the pandemic that they will “engage, explain, encourage and finally enforce as a last resort”.

People wearing face coverings are still strongly advised to wash their hands or use hand sanitiser before putting one on or taking it off, avoid taking it off and putting it back on again a lot in quick succession, store it in a plastic bag in between washes or wearing, and avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth while wearing one..

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Brooks Brothers enters purchase deal with retailer SPARC

Brooks Brothers said on Thursday it entered into a 305 million stalking horse purchase agreement with retailer SPARC Group LLC, in a move that could preserve the apparel brand as a going concern and help its operations in at least 125 store...

Bumgarner, now in Arizona, opens with familiar foe in SD

Two teams entering the season believing a delayed start and shortened regular season bolster their playoff hopes open the 2020 season Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego in what is being billed as a Cowboy Shootout. Starting for the Ari...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesJohnson rushes to put UK junk food advertising on a diet httpson.ft.com2WQOtXZ Face masks confi...

At Nixon library, Pompeo declares China engagement a failure

The Trump administration took a hammer to one of the most significant Republican foreign policy achievements in the past five decades on Thursday, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declaring US engagement with China a dismal failure. As t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020