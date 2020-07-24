Left Menu
ECOWAS leaders to hold summit on Monday after failure of Malian Mediation Mission

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nations will hold an emergency summit on Monday because of the failure of the mediation efforts in Mali, media reported.

ANI | Bamako | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bamako [Mali], July 24 (Sputnik/ ANI): Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nations will hold an emergency summit on Monday because of the failure of the mediation efforts in Mali, media reported. For weeks, Mali has been facing massive protests with the opposition June 5 Movement - Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP) demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. On Thursday, presidents of five ECOWAS nations - Senegal, Niger, Cot d'Ivoire, Ghana and Nigeria - attended the Malian capital of Bamako to step up the mediation efforts. However, the M5-RFP representatives said that their position remained unchanged after the meeting and vowed to boost the protests.

President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou said that the five leaders would inform the heads of other ECOWAS nations about the situation in Mali during the emergency summit on Monday, the L'Essor news outlet reported. ECOWAS recommends Mali to immediately create the government of national accord with 50 percent of its members belonging to the ruling coalition, 30 percent to the opposition and 20 percent to representatives of the civil society. The bloc also wants Mali to form the new Constitutional Court that will have to study the results of the 2019 parliamentary elections. (Sputnik/ ANI)

