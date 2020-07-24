Pak soldier killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IED blast

Pak soldier killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IED blastPTI | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:32 IST
A Pakistani soldier died and three others were injured in an improvised explosive device blast in the restive Northwest region on Friday, officials said
The blast targetted a special forces vehicle in Bannu-Miran Shah in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A soldier was killed and three others were injured in the incident, officials said
A search operation has been launched for militants in the area, they said.
