24 Taliban terrorists killed in clash with Afghan forces in Zabul province
At least 24 Taliban fighters were killed and 27 others were wounded while fighting with Afghan forces in Arghandab, Shinkzai and Shah Joi districts of Zabul province, Tolo News reported citing the Defense Ministry.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:54 IST
At least 24 Taliban terrorists were killed and 27 others were wounded while fighting with Afghan forces in Arghandab, Shinkzai and Shah Joi districts of Zabul province, Tolo News reported citing the Defense Ministry.
The Taliban has not commented.
More details awaited.