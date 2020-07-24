Left Menu
India builds Science Block for Mahendra Morang Campus in Nepal

India on Friday handed over a newly built Science Block for Mahendra Morang Multiple Campus of Tribhuvan University as part of a community development project between the two neighbours to support and strengthen infrastructure developments at a grass-root level across Nepal.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:06 IST
Science Block in Nepal's Mahendra Morang Campus. Image Credit: ANI

India on Friday handed over a newly built Science Block for Mahendra Morang Multiple Campus of Tribhuvan University as part of a community development project between the two neighbours to support and strengthen infrastructure developments at a grass-root level across Nepal. The building, jointly inaugurated by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee of Morang as well as the Campus Management Committee through video-conference today, was constructed as a high impact community development projects (HICDPs) shared between the two countries.

"The building has been built with the Government of India grant assistance of NR 4.43crores," a release from the Indian Mission in Nepal said. HICDPs, earlier known as Small Development Project, is a part of the India-Nepal bilateral initiation to support and strengthen grass-root infrastructure development projects across the Himalayan nation.

Projects under this initiative benefit the communities in the areas entitled under the projects, particularly in the areas of education, health, connectivity, drinking water and sanitation, vocational training, medical campus, and others. Since 2003, India has completed 422 HICDPs, covering 77 districts of Nepal with a financial grant of over NRs 798.7 crores, the release stated.

The newly built two storied Science Block Building has 17 classrooms, laboratories, storerooms as well as separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on each floor. The building will accommodate nearly 7,000 undergraduate and doctoral students as well as faculty members. Established in 1955, the Mahendra Morang Multiple Campus is one of the largest affiliated university grounds of Tribhuvan University. It has produced on various bureaucrats of Nepal, including President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Expressing his appreciation and satisfaction on the inauguration of the new campus building, Babu Ram Timilsina, the campus chief, said: "Faculty and the students are a family and the assistance of Indian people is a reflection of what India and Nepal believe in i.e. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means 'The World is One Family'." "The newly built infrastructure of the campus is expected to boost the learning environment for students. On the behalf of people and the Government of India, the Embassy is happy to be associated with the project which complements the effort of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education," the Embassy release concluded. (ANI)

