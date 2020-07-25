Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Brush fire put out near Iran military housing complex -reports

A short-circuit on a power line sparked a brush fire near a housing area for military officials in Tehran on Friday, police and the fire department said, denying there had been an explosion, Iranian news agencies reported. Since late June, a string of fires and blasts has been reported at military, industrial and nuclear sites in Iran as well as at oil refineries, power plants, factories and businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 04:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Brush fire put out near Iran military housing complex -reports

A short-circuit on a power line sparked a brush fire near a housing area for military officials in Tehran on Friday, police and the fire department said, denying there had been an explosion, Iranian news agencies reported.

Since late June, a string of fires and blasts has been reported at military, industrial and nuclear sites in Iran as well as at oil refineries, power plants, factories and businesses. The deputy chief of Tehran police, Hamid Hadavand, told the semi-official news agency ILNA that the fire had been put out, while a fire department spokesman said there was no report of any explosion.

Hadavand said the affected area was located near the Shahid Daghayeghi complex, which houses some Revolutionary Guards commanders and other senior officials, according to Iranian media reports. Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that foreign governments may have been behind recent cyberattacks on Iranian facilities, but played down the possibility of them having a role in the fires and explosions.

An article this month by Iran state news agency IRNA addressed what it called the possibility of sabotage by enemies such as Israel and the United States, although it stopped short of accusing either directly.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

China orders U.S. Chengdu consulate shut; protesters jeer Houston closure

China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu in response to a U.S. order for China to shut its Houston consulate, where staff packed up belongings watched by jeering protesters amid a sharp deterioration in re...

Obesity increases risks of death from COVID-19 - Public Health England

People who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19, a report by Public Health England PHE said on Saturday as the government prepares to introduce measures to confront the problem. Prime Minist...

Anti-communist protesters heckle staff emptying China's consulate in Houston

Chinese staff departed Chinas Houston consulate to a jeering crowd on Friday after the U.S. government ordered the building closed, calling it a hub for spying on American companies and researchers. About 100 protesters shouted take back Ch...

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices Americans pay for prescription drugs, as he faces an uphill re-election battle and criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020