Poland should reject treaty on violence against women - official

Poland ratified the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention preventing violence against women in 2015 under the former, centrist government. The ruling conservative nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which came to power five years ago pledging to defend traditional family values, have signalled that Warsaw may quit the treaty, saying the country's own laws to protect women are more efficient.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: UN Women

Poland should reject a European treaty to combat violence against women as some elements of it go against the country's constitutional values, a government official said on Saturday. Poland ratified the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention preventing violence against women in 2015 under the former, centrist government.

The ruling conservative nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which came to power five years ago pledging to defend traditional family values, has signaled that Warsaw may quit the treaty, saying the country's own laws to protect women are more efficient. Poland's Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro is expected to hold a press conference later on the convention, which states that traditions, culture, or religion cannot be used as a justification for acts of violence against women.

It comes as calls to domestic violence hotlines in Europe rose as much as three-fifths as alcohol and drug abuse combined with close confinement in coronavirus lockdowns to fuel the abuse of the most vulnerable, the World Health Organization said. "The convention includes a dangerous ideological layer, which is contrary to Polish constitutional order," said Janusz Kowalski, a deputy state assets minister and lawmaker from PiS junior coalition partner. He did not provide details.

Kowalski said that in the opinion of his party and the Justice Ministry, "the Istanbul Convention has to be denounced". His comments echo views expressed by other government officials earlier this month that Poland should take steps to quit the convention.

On Friday evening thousands of people, mostly women, protested in Warsaw and other cities in Poland against the government's plans. "The aim is to legalize domestic violence," Magdalena Lempert, one of the protest organizers said on Friday at a march in Warsaw.

Some protesters carried banners saying "PiS is the women's hell", referring also to the party's attempts from the past years to tighten already restrictive abortion rules, which the government gave up on after massive street protests. Six EU countries have not ratified the convention, including Hungary and Bulgaria.

