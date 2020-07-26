Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police investigate anti-Semitic tweets by grime artist Wiley

PTI | London | Updated: 26-07-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 01:41 IST
Police investigate anti-Semitic tweets by grime artist Wiley
London's Metropolitan Police said they had received a number of complaints. Image Credit: ANI

London's police are investigating after a stream of anti-Semitic comments were posted on British grime artist Wiley's social media accounts. Twitter banned the rapper for seven days after rants on Friday and Saturday. He was also dropped by his management company after he shared the comments, which called Jews "cowards'' and "snakes,'' among other things.

London's Metropolitan Police said they had received a number of complaints. "The Met takes all reports of anti-Semitism extremely seriously,'' police said. "The relevant material is being assessed." The 41-year-old artist, whose real name is Richard Cowie, is known as the "Godfather of Grime." He received an MBE award for services to music in 2018.

Wiley's manager, John Woolf, said the A-List Management group had "cut all ties" with the musician following posts on Twitter and Instagram. "Following Wiley's antisemitic tweets today we at @A_ListMGMT have cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism," Woolf said on Twitter.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism accused Twitter of moving too slowly to remove offensive content. Some of the tweets remain. Among those who objected is Labour lawmaker Jess Phillips.

"Just seen all the Wiley stuff,'' she said "Why on earth have @Twitter left up to such blatant antisemitism and hatred? It hits all the dangerous beats, Jews get things you don't get, they are in control, they think they're better... This is dangerous stuff. Surely it should come down.".

TRENDING

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

J&K: Anjuman-e-Islamia chief booked for sedition in Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Police investigate anti-Semitic tweets by grime artist Wiley

Londons police are investigating after a stream of anti-Semitic comments were posted on British grime artist Wileys social media accounts. Twitter banned the rapper for seven days after rants on Friday and Saturday. He was also dropped by h...

UK puts Spain back on unsafe country list for COVID-19

Britain is advising people not to travel to Spain and has removed the country from the list of safe places to visit following a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Department for Transport issued a statement late Saturday warning that as of midnig...

As tide turns, retailers that resisted masks relent

When the parent of Southern grocery chain Winn-Dixie said that it wasnt going to require customers to wear masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, the response was brutal, with some loyal patrons vowing on social media never...

Indigenous leader Raoni recovers from illness in Brazil

Chief Raoni Metuktire, an Indigenous leader who has become a symbol of the fight for Indigenous rights and preservation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, has recovered from an illness after being hospitalized for 10 days, a doctor said Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020