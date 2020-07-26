Left Menu
Queen Elizabeth II joins virtual unveiling of portrait

PTI | London | Updated: 26-07-2020 02:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 02:39 IST
The portrait of the monarch by Miriam Escofet is meant to pay tribute to the queen's work in promoting UK interests all over the world. Image Credit: ANI

Queen Elizabeth II has joined in the virtual unveiling of a new portrait commissioned by Britain's Foreign Office to honor her services to diplomacy. The portrait of the monarch by Miriam Escofet is meant to pay tribute to the queen's work in promoting UK interests all over the world.

The queen saw the painting on her computer screen, and observed that a tea cup in the portrait lacked a key ingredient: tea. Escofet told the monarch that she had included the insignia of the FCO on the cup. "She seemed to react very positively to it,'' Escofet said. "She was smiling, asking how long it took and if I had any more projects on the go after this.'' The unveiling took place during a virtual visit in which the monarch was told about how the Foreign Office handled the shock wave of the coronavirus pandemic and brought thousands of British tourists home from far-flung travels.

