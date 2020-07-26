UNGA President-elect postpones visit to Pakistan due to some technical flight problems
President-elect of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir on Sunday said he has postponed his visit to Pakistan, citing "some technical flight problems." Bozkir was slated to visit Pakistan on July 26-27 on the invitation of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
President-elect of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir on Sunday said he has postponed his visit to Pakistan, citing "some technical flight problems." Bozkir was slated to visit Pakistan on July 26-27 on the invitation of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. "We had to postpone my visit to Pakistan, originally scheduled for 26-27 July," on the invitation by Qureshi, "due to some technical flight problems", Bozkir tweeted.
"I am hoping to visit Pakistan in the near future and looking forward to a fruitful exchange with the Pakistani authorities, regarding the issues and priorities on the United Nations 75th General Assembly agenda," the Turkish diplomat said in another tweet. Qureshi responded by saying that he looks forward to welcoming Bozkir to Pakistan soon for a "constructive and fruitful visit".
Qureshi last week said that he would discuss a range of issues, including Kashmir, with Bozkir. A career diplomat and politician for nearly 50 years, Bozkir was elected President of the 75th UN General Assembly in June.
