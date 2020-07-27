Left Menu
Taliban push to control private companies, aid agencies in Afghanistan

The Taliban wants all private companies and aid organisations operating in Afghanistan to register with the hardline Islamists, officials from the group said. The order was issued last week and comes as the Afghan government and Taliban officials prepare to engage in intra-Afghan talks aimed at ending the fighting in the war-torn country.

The Taliban wants all private companies and aid organisations operating in Afghanistan to register with the hardline Islamists, officials from the group said.

The order was issued last week and comes as the Afghan government and Taliban officials prepare to engage in intra-Afghan talks aimed at ending the fighting in the war-torn country. The negotiations, slated to be held in the Qatari capital Doha, are part of a February deal between the United States and the Taliban to end the nearly two-decades-old war. Washington is trying to iron out difficulties and bring the Taliban and the Afghan government to the table.

The militant group has been running a armed rebellion since it was toppled from power in a U.S.-led invasion in 2001 and has regained control over thousands of check-points across a broad swathe of the country, with commanders overseeing distribution of foreign aid. A spokesman for the group said its officials had noticed that some companies and NGOs, including national and international organisations, were pursuing activities that they deemed were against the national interest.

"We will not allow any agency to work against the interest of our beloved Afghanistan, Islam...so we want to register all of them to have information about their activities," said the spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. Foreign aid forms the backbone of Afghanistan's economy and over 2,200 NGOs operate in the country providing education, health and financial support to the poor.

Last year, the Taliban briefly banned the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization from operating in the country and accused them of conducting "suspicious" activities during vaccination campaigns. Afghan government officials said the Taliban was making desperate attempts to assert control over government functions. "Taliban is a terrorist group. They have no right to force companies, NGOs to register themselves with them," said Dawa Khan Minapal, deputy spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (Writing by Umar Farooq, Editing by Rupam Jain and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

209 nurses hired by BMC in April-May yet to get salary

The Mumbai civic body has neither paid salary nor special daily allowance to 209 newly-hired nurses, who were recruited to strengthened the fight against coronavirus in the metropolis, a labour union has said. The Municipal Mazdoor Union MM...

Topley returns after four years as England name 14-man squad for Ireland ODIs

Left-arm pacer Reece Topley made a return after four years as England on Monday named a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland beginning here on Thursday. Eoin Morgan will captain the side while Moeen Ali will be his...

Task team appointed to conduct review of University of South Africa

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has appointed a ministerial task team to conduct an independent review of the University of South Africa UNISA.Nzimande said given the size of UNISA, not only in South Af...

WHO: Coronavirus cases double over past 6 weeks

The coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate, with a doubling of cases over the last six weeks, the World Health Organisation chief says. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says nearly 16 million cases have now been reporte...
