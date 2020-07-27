Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green is dead at 73

Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder of the influential rock group Peter Green has died at age 73, Green's lawyers said on Saturday. The law firm Swan Turton said in a statement that Green had died in his sleep this weekend. UK criticises Twitter, Instagram for being slow to remove rapper Wiley's posts

British interior minister Priti Patel said on Sunday she had asked Twitter and Instagram for a full explanation of why anti-Semitic comments made by rap artist Wiley remained on the social media platforms for so long. Wiley is facing a police investigation after comments appeared on his social media accounts on Friday asserting that Jews systematically exploited Black artists in the music industry. Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, daughter, recover from COVID-19

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year old daughter, Aaradhya, have recovered from COVID-19 and left hospital after a 10-day stay, her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan said on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan and his father, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, are still recovering from the disease caused by the new coronavirus and remain in a Mumbai hospital. 'Hopeless addict' Depp was a violent misogynist, court hears

Johnny Depp was a drug addict prone to violent rages and a misogynist who assaulted his wife and used abusive language about women, a London court was told on Monday as the actor's libel trial against a British tabloid neared its ending. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that called him a "wife beater". 'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 104, the Hollywood Reporter said. She died of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she had lived for more than 60 years, it said, citing her publicist. Prolific U.S. TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88, People magazine reports

Regis Philbin, a familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host who logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television, has died aged 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family. The magazine said Philbin died of natural causes on Friday, one month shy of his 89th birthday, quoting the statement.