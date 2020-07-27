Left Menu
People in Kashmir more optimistic about future than those in PoK, says study

A joint study conducted by Professor Dheeraj Sharma, Director of Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak and Professor Farah Arif of the Lahore University of Management Sciences has highlighted a contrasting picture of lifestyle in Kashmir and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:32 IST
India and Pakistan flags. Image Credit: ANI

A joint study conducted by Professor Dheeraj Sharma, Director of Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak and Professor Farah Arif of the Lahore University of Management Sciences has highlighted a contrasting picture of lifestyle in Kashmir and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. According to the survey, more people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are optimistic about their future as compared to people in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Moreover, a large number of people living on the Indian side of the Line of Control believe that better things will happen to them compared to their parents' generation. In the backdrop of COVID-19, where most of the peaceful world seems rather gloomy and pessimistic, people of Kashmir appear rather optimistic and happy, write Professor Dheeraj Sharma and Professor Farrah Arif, according to EU Reporter.

The survey was conducted on a randomly selected sample of 1,425 individuals residing in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The survey was conducted in the prevailing COVID situation in different locations. A total of 396 responses were collected from PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan. Also, 1029 responses were collected from Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh.

Participants of the survey were asked about how satisfied they were with their lives. Whether they consider they are more optimistic than their parent's generation and whether they think better off than their previous generation. The participants were also asked whether they were satisfied with the government in their area and if they intend to move to another location for employment.

Over 75 per cent people from Ladakh, Kashmir and Jammu regions expect "good things" will happen to them compared to the previous generation. In Pakistan, on the other hand, less than 60 per cent people in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan are optimistic about their future. Over 51 per cent people in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan intend to move to another location for employment. In contrast, nearly 33 per cent people in Ladakh, Kashmir and Jammu intend to migrate for better jobs.

Following a similar trend, over 55 per cent participants from PoK and Gilgit said they intend to move to another location for the better life of their children. In Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, 30.4 per cent people feel to migrate for their children's future. Over 67 per cent participants from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh believe that they are satisfied with the government in their area, the survey said.

In contrast, only around 40 per cent of the participants living in Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK are satisfied with the functioning of their government (ANI)

