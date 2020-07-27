Israel says Hezbollah tried to infiltrate frontier and warns against "playing with fire"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah carried out an infiltration attempt along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier on Monday, disputing the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group's denial that it had done so. In a televised address hours after the incident in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms region adjoining the Golan Heights, Netanyahu said: "We take a grave view of this attempt to infiltrate our territory. Hezbollah and Lebanon bear full responsibility for this incident and any attack from Lebanese territory against Israel.Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-07-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:24 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah carried out an infiltration attempt along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier on Monday, disputing the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group's denial that it had done so.
In a televised address hours after the incident in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms region adjoining the Golan Heights, Netanyahu said: "We take a grave view of this attempt to infiltrate our territory. Hezbollah and Lebanon bear full responsibility for this incident and any attack from Lebanese territory against Israel. Hezbollah should know that it is playing with fire."
He was sitting alongside Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, who warned that any operation against Israel would draw a powerful Israeli response.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Lebanese
- Hezbollah
- Benny Gantz
- Iranian
- Golan Heights
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Lebanese Christian cleric seen to criticise Hezbollah, allies over crisis
IMF urges Lebanese to unite around government financial rescue plan
IMF calls on Lebanese to unite behind government reform plan
EXCLUSIVE-Lebanese man freed by U.S. as part of secret talks -sources
EXCLUSIVE-Lebanese man freed by U.S. as part of secret talks -sources