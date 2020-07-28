Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. chief invites young climate activists to meet, give input

"We have seen young people on the front lines of climate action, showing us what bold leadership looks like," Guterres said in a video on Twitter. The youth advisory group is tasked with providing "perspectives, ideas and solutions that will help us scale up climate action," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 04:30 IST
U.N. chief invites young climate activists to meet, give input

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, July 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The head of the United Nations said on Monday he will start meeting regularly with young climate activists, saying participation by youth on the frontlines is critical to scaling up action to slow global warming.

A group of seven people, ages 18 to 28, from seven countries will sit down with U.S. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to advise him on global warming issues, he said in a video on Twitter. "We have seen young people on the front lines of climate action, showing us what bold leadership looks like," Guterres said in a video on Twitter.

The youth advisory group is tasked with providing "perspectives, ideas and solutions that will help us scale up climate action," he said. "We are in a climate emergency. We do not have the luxury of time," he added.

The announcement marked an acknowledgement of the role young people have been playing in combating climate change as they look to their future. Young climate change activists met with U.N. leaders last fall to demand a greater role in global decision-making and planning processes to combat global warming.

The one-day summit at the U.N. drew more than 1,000 young climate campaigners from more than 120 countries. Guterres, who has made climate change his signature issue since taking office in 2017, said recently that governments should consider the issue when designing economic stimulus responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Where taxpayers' money is used to rescue businesses, it needs to be tied to achieving green jobs and sustainable growth," Guterres said on Earth Day in April. Unable to gather due to coronavirus restrictions, young activists from about 20 countries recently took to YouTube in a 24-hour broadcast to share ideas on how to fight global warming.

Previously they were skipping classes, marching through cities and holding vigils outside government buildings in regular Friday protests. The founder of Fridays for Future, Sweden's Greta Thunberg, 17, addressed the United Nations last year.

She was not among those named to the advisory group, which included Nisreen Elsaim, a Sudanese climate activist; Ernest Gibson of Fiji; Vladislav Kaim, an economist from Moldova; Sophia Kianni, an American who founded a nonprofit to translate climate information into more than 100 languages; Nathan Metenier of France; Paloma Costa, a Brazilian lawyer; and Archana Soreng of India.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Torrential rains wreak destruction in Yemen, killing dozens

Flash floods have ravaged swaths of war-torn Yemen, leaving dozens dead and destroying thousands of homes, security officials and an aid group said Monday. At a time when Yemen is already mired in escalated fighting, widespread hunger and a...

Somu Veerraju named as Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday appointed Somu Veerraju as president of the partys Andhra Pradesh unit.Party national general secretary Arun Singh issued the order in this regard. The appointment will be implemented wit...

Belgium's Antwerp province imposes curfew due to COVID-19

Brussels Belgium, July 28 SputnikANI Authorities of Belgiums northernmost Antwerp province have imposed a curfew from 1130 pm to 6 am and also ordered companies to return to remote work where possible, due to a sharp jump in the number of C...

Brazil's Bolsonaro removes mask in public after coronavirus recovery

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday took off his mask in public as he greeted supporters in Brasilia, days after saying he had recovered from the coronavirus, which he said had not had a serious impact on his health. The right-wing le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020