Brazilian delegation to attend Russia's Army 2020 forum in August

A Brazilian government delegation will attend the Army 2020 international defense industry forum, to be held in the Moscow Region in late August, sources in the Brazilian government told Sputnik.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 28-07-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 09:51 IST
Brazilian delegation to attend Russia's Army 2020 forum in August
Representative Image.

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 28 (Sputnik/ ANI): A Brazilian government delegation will attend the Army 2020 international defense industry forum, to be held in the Moscow Region in late August, sources in the Brazilian government told Sputnik.

The Army 2020 international defense industry forum will be held on August 23-29, 2020. For the first time, its duration has been increased from six to seven days.

The main program of the forum will take place at the Patriot congress and exhibition center, at the Kubinka airfield, at the Alabino training ground, near Lake Komsomolskoye, as well as in military districts. (Sputnik/ ANI)

