Explosion in Iran's Kermanshah province, no casualties reported - Mizan news agency

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:40 IST
An explosion has set a fuel tank on fire in Iran's western province of Kermanshah on Tuesday, Iran's Mizan news agency reported, in the latest in a series of fires and explosions, some of which have hit sensitive sites.

"An explosion in a fuel tank occurred in Dolat Abad industrial area parking area," Mizan said, but there were no reports of casualties. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Gareth Jones)

