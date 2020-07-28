Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police searching for mother of boy found wandering alone

“I cannot breathe." In a Facebook post, the Walker County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information about Cavett's whereabouts to contact the Miramar Police Department in Florida. During a news conference Monday, Ebony Williams told reporters she saw the little boy in the parking lot and figured the child's mother must be close by.

PTI | Miramar | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:43 IST
Police searching for mother of boy found wandering alone

Police investigators in South Florida said they are searching for the mother of a toddler found wandering alone Sunday morning in an apartment complex parking lot. Late Monday, the Miramar Police Department tweeted that investigators are searching for Leila Cavett, 21, who may be the child's mother, adding that they are “concerned for her safety and well-being." Cavett, according to her Facebook page, lives in Atlanta.

Police said she was last seen driving a mid-to-late 90s white Chevy 3500, with a red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window. Cavett's sister, Gina Lewis, said in a Facebook post Monday that she's seeking donations to travel from Jasper, Alabama, to Miramar to see the the boy, who she believes is her 2-year-old nephew.

“Please help me find my sister my heart is breaking,” Lewis wrote. “I cannot breathe." In a Facebook post, the Walker County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information about Cavett's whereabouts to contact the Miramar Police Department in Florida. During a news conference Monday, Ebony Williams told reporters she saw the little boy in the parking lot and figured the child's mother must be close by. She said she got out of her truck and heard him crying.

“I asked him 'Where's your mommy?' and he just kind of pointed kind of everywhere,” Williams said. “I reached out my hand for him, and he grabbed a couple of my fingers and we just started walking around the complex hoping that I would find somebody looking for him or calling his name.” Williams, who said she's been staying with a friend at the apartment complex, asked neighbours if they knew the boy's mother. She knocked on doors, but no one recognised the child. She said he wasn't able to communicate, it was all baby talk.

She called police, who took the child to the station, and posted his picture on social media, searching for his parents. The photos went viral, which is how Lewis saw them. Lewis told WPLG the family has no connections to South Florida.

“We're in the middle of a pandemic,” Lewis said. “So it's not like they were taking a vacation out of the blue with the baby. There's no way.” The child was turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's 'shadow opposition' scrambles to find candidates for election

When a Venezuelan political party asked union leader Henry Arias to run for congress on a platform opposing President Nicolas Maduro, Arias quickly responded that the party in question didnt actually represent the opposition - and turned th...

PM Modi and PM Jugnauth to inaugurate Supreme Court building of Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The inauguration is scheduled to take place through video-conf...

Vikas Dubey encounter: SC rejects pleas seeking removal of ex-DGP from inquiry commission

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking removal of former Director General of Police DGP of Uttar Pradesh K L Gupta from the 3-member inquiry commission set up to probe the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in police encounter. ...

Elgar Parishad case: HC allows kin to meet Varavara Rao

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted family members of poet Varavara Rao to meet him at Mumbais Nanavati Hospital where the 81-year-old is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. A bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht granted permissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020