Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taliban announce three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid al-Adha, starting Friday

Disagreements over a prisoner exchange and the violence have delayed peace talks between an Afghan government-mandated committee and the Taliban, as envisaged in an agreement signed between the United States and the militant group in Doha in February. "In order for our people to spend the three days of Eid in confidence and happiness, all fighters are instructed not to carry out any operations," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:42 IST
Taliban announce three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid al-Adha, starting Friday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan's Islamist Taliban militants announced on Tuesday that they will observe a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim religious holiday of Eid al-Adha, starting Friday, offering some respite from weeks of increasing violence. Disagreements over a prisoner exchange and the violence have delayed peace talks between an Afghan government-mandated committee and the Taliban, as envisaged in an agreement signed between the United States and the militant group in Doha in February.

"In order for our people to spend the three days of Eid in confidence and happiness, all fighters are instructed not to carry out any operations," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted. However, he added that if Taliban fighters come under attack from government forces, they will retaliate.

The Afghan president's spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said the government welcomed the ceasefire announcement but added that Afghans wanted enduring peace and the start of direct peace negotiations. Since the U.S.-Taliban agreement, 3,560 Afghan security forces personnel have been killed in attacks by militants, President Ashraf Ghani said in a speech on Tuesday.

The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report on Monday that more than 1,280 Afghan civilians had been killed in the first six months of the year, mainly as a result of fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban. The U.S. State Department said last week that U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad would travel to the region to push for an agreement on prisoner exchanges and a reduction in violence.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

7,717 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 282 deaths

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Maharashtra with 7,717 new cases reported on Tuesday. Maharashtra Health Department said that 10,333 patients were discharged on Tuesday and 282 persons succumbed to the virus.Total number of positive cas...

German bond yields fall to 2-month low on fears of second COVID-19 wave

Germanys 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest in over two months on Tuesday, as markets remained cautious on the prospect of a second wave of coronavirus infections and the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Bund yields continued to fall af...

COVID-19: Punjab records highest single-day spike with 612 fresh infections, death toll rises by 19

Punjab reported a record one-day increase in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday with 19 fatalities, while the infection tally rose to 14,378 with the highest spike of 612 cases in the last 24 hours. Six fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, th...

Rajasthan crisis: Gehlot govt insists on July 31 session, won’t mention trust vote in agenda

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday sent a revised proposal for an assembly session to Governor Kalraj Mishra, sticking to its demand that the sitting should begin on July 31 and refusing to mention if it would seek a trust vote. Sources sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020