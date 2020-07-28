Left Menu
10,708 Afghan soldiers killed, wounded since US-Taliban peace deal: Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday that a total of 10,708 members of the Afghan National Security and Defence Forces (ANDSF) have been killed and injured since the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on February 29.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:51 IST
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday that a total of 10,708 members of the Afghan National Security and Defence Forces (ANDSF) have been killed and injured since the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on February 29. "Between February 29, 2020, and July 21, 2020, ANDSF losses have been 10,708, with 3560 martyred, 6781 wounded and the rest kidnapped, imprisoned or unaccounted for," Ghani said at the senior officials meeting in Kabul, as quoted by Tolo News agency.

The president also noted that civilian losses over the same period to 775, while 1,609 more were wounded and 689 kidnapped. According to Ghani, rocket attacks by the Taliban during his provincial visits have become a routine.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating gradual withdrawal of US troops, beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. Despite the agreement reached, the situation in Afghanistan remains unstable. (Sputnik/ANI)

