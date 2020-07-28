'Watchmen,' 'Maisel' 'Ozark,' Succession' lead diverse lineup for Emmys

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. "Watchmen" scored 26 nods, including best limited series, while Amazon Studio's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" got 20, including a best actress nod for star Rachel Brosnahan.

Netflix led all networks with a record 160 nominations for shows or stars that included "Stranger Things," "Tiger King," rape drama "Unbelievable" and Jewish saga "Unorthodox." It was followed by HBO with 107, including a surprise nod for Zendaya, the 23 year-old star of teen drama "Euphoria." "Succession," about a sparring media family, scored 18 nominations, including nine for its actors. "Ozark," about a middle-class family that launders money for a drug cartel, also received 28 nods including for stars Laura Linney and Jason Bateman.

Half of the nominees for best comedy series were newcomers to the Emmys such as "Dead To Me" and Issa Rae's "Insecure" take on 20-something Black women in Los Angeles. "Schitt's Creek," the sleeper hit comedy about a wealthy family forced to live in a rundown motel, scored 15 nods, including best comedy series and for its four main cast members: Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.

"For once, I am speechless," Dan Levy, who is also the co-creator of "Schitt's Creek," wrote on Twitter. At a time when Hollywood's record on diversity is under scrutiny, multiple nominations went to actors of color. They included Muslim American Ramy Youssef for his semiautobiographical comedy "Ramy," Kerry Washington ("Little Fires Everywhere" and "American Son"), Don Cheadle ("Black Monday"), Regina King ("Watchmen"), returning Emmy champion Billy Porter ("Pose"), Sandra Oh ( "Killing Eve" ), Uzo Aduba "(Mrs. America") and Sterling K. Brown ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "This Is Us.")

Former "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston landed her first Emmy nomination in a dramatic role for her performance as a tough TV anchor in the Apple TV+ drama "The Morning Show," which also brought nods for Steve Carell and supporting actors Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass. Among the surprises was a best drama series nod and 14 other nominations for "The Mandalorian," the popular "Star Wars" spinoff about a helmeted bounty hunter who protects Baby Yoda, on the Disney+ streaming platform.

But LGBTQ series "Pose" was overlooked in the drama series race while Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon failed to make the grade for acting in either "The Morning Show" or "Little Fires Everywhere." The Emmy Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Sept. 20, although it is not clear if any of it will be live or in front of an audience because of the coronavirus pandemic.