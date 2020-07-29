Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emmy nominations, from 'Succession' to 'Schitt's Creek,' put premium on diversity

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 03:42 IST
Emmy nominations, from 'Succession' to 'Schitt's Creek,' put premium on diversity

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on Tuesday led an Emmy nominations list dominated by Netflix and what Variety said was a record number of Black actors. "Watchmen" scored 26 nods, including best limited series, while Amazon Studio's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" got 20.

Netflix led all platforms with a record 160 nominations for shows ranging from "Stranger Things" to "Tiger King." It was followed by HBO with 107, including a surprise nod for Zendaya, the 23-year-old mixed race star of teen drama "Euphoria." "Schitt's Creek," the sleeper hit comedy about a wealthy family forced to live in a rundown motel, scored 15 nods, including for best comedy series and its four main cast members.

Actor Eugene Levy said it had taken people time to fall in love with the show, which aired its final season in April. “The love and inclusivity that the show had touched people in a meaningful way, particularly now, but (also) in the past year certainly with the mood and tone of what was going on in the world," Levy told Reuters on Tuesday.

Most of the Emmy-nominated shows completed filming before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered Hollywood production, but the effects of the disease that has confined millions to their homes was apparent in reactions on Tuesday. "This is the best news I've had since getting locked up in the house five months ago," quipped Alan Arkin, who was nominated for comedy "The Kominsky Method."

“We are feeling blessed and hoping our show continues to bring a little, lightness, levity and joy,” said "Mrs. Maisel" nominee Tony Shalhoub. "Succession," about a sparring media family, scored 18 nominations including nine for its actors. "Ozark," the saga of a middle-class family that launders money, also received 18 nods.

COLORFUL WOMEN Half of the nominees for best comedy series were Emmy newcomers, such as female-driven "Dead To Me" and Issa Rae's "Insecure" take on 20-something Black women in Los Angeles.

"Women of all ages and color have never had it better," said Helena Bonham Carter, who was nominated for playing Britain's Princess Margaret in "The Crown." At a time when Hollywood's record on diversity is under scrutiny, multiple nominations went to people of color, including Muslim American Ramy Youssef ( "Ramy" ), Kerry Washington ( "Little Fires Everywhere" and "American Son"), Regina King ("Watchmen") and returning Emmy champion Billy Porter ("Pose").

The Television Academy did not give a breakdown but Variety calculated that 35, or 34.3%, of the 102 acting nominations went to Black actors, smashing the previous highest tally of 27.7% in 2018. "I'm proud to see so many Black artists nominated this year. It gives me hope that systemic change in our entertainment industry is not only possible, it’s imminent," said Jeremy Pope, reacting to his nod for playing a Black screenwriter in "Hollywood."

Jennifer Aniston landed her first Emmy nomination in a dramatic role for her performance as a TV anchor in the Apple TV+ drama "The Morning Show." Among the surprises was a best drama series nod and 14 others for "The Mandalorian," the popular "Star Wars" spinoff on the Disney+ streaming platform.

The Emmy Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Sept. 20, although it is not clear what form it will take because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m guessing it’ll be on Zoom, so I can just wear the top half of my tux," quipped Chuck Lorre, creator of "The Kominsky Method."

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Prince William joins footballer's podcast as part of mental health campaign

Britains Prince William has taken part in a popular BBC podcast with former England footballer Peter Crouch to raise awareness about mental health issues, his Kensington Palace office said. William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and secon...

Trump on Fauci's high approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'

President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Faucis high approval ratings and joked that nobody likes me as he struggles to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It can only...

U.S. Republicans worry China might use TikTok to meddle in election

A group of top Republican U.S. Senators on Tuesday ramped up pressure on TikTok, asking the Trump administration to assess the threat that the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app might meddle in U.S. elections.In a letter dated Tuesday,...

Thunder C Noel out after missing COVID-19 test

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel sat out Tuesdays scrimmage against the Portland Trail Blazers because he missed a scheduled COVID-19 test, coach Billy Donovan told reporters. NBA guidelines call for a one-day quarantine if a playe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020