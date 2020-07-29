Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

Italian PM Conte wins backing to extend COVID-19 emergency period Italy's upper house of parliament approved on Tuesday a request by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to extend until Oct. 15 a state of emergency, expanding his government's powers as it tackles the coronavirus health crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 05:22 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Harvard professor accused of lying about China ties faces U.S. tax charges

U.S. prosecutors brought tax charges on Tuesday against a Harvard University professor accused of lying to authorities about his ties to a China-run recruitment program and funding he allegedly received from the Chinese government for research. Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard's chemistry and chemical biology department, was charged in an indictment filed in federal court in Boston with failing to report income he received from Wuhan University of Technology in China. Spain slams UK, Germany for advising tourists to stay away

Spain reacted angrily on Tuesday to recommendations from Britain and Germany that their citizens avoid its islands and beaches because of an increase in coronavirus cases during what should be the height of the tourism season. With advisories piling up on top of a quarantine order from Britain for returning travellers, Spain, which depends on summer visits by sun-seeking northern Europeans, is facing a major blow to any hopes of reviving its economy. Italian PM Conte wins backing to extend COVID-19 emergency period

Italy's upper house of parliament approved on Tuesday a request by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to extend until Oct. 15 a state of emergency, expanding his government's powers as it tackles the coronavirus health crisis. Opposition parties had objected, accusing Conte of trying to keep too much power in his own hands despite a dramatic fall in the rate of contagion. However, the upper house Senate passed the measure by 157 votes to 125 in the 319-seat chamber. Saudi Arabia presents to Yemeni government, STC resolution to implement Riyadh agreement

Saudi Arabia presented a resolution to accelerate implementation of the Riyadh agreement, the Saudi state news agency said in a statement on Wednesday. The statement added that, under the resolution, the Southern Transitional Council will rescind self rule, implement the Riyadh agreement and appoint a governor for Aden, and Yemen's prime minister will form a government within 30 days from both northern and southern Yemen. Pompeo bars two former Venezuelan officials from traveling to United States

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two former officials of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, barring them from traveling to the United States over accusations they were involved in significant corruption. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the two former officials, including Luis Motta, who was sacked by Maduro as electricity minister last year after a series of blackouts, had accepted bribes and kickbacks in exchange for awarding "lucrative" supply equipment contracts for Venezuela's state power company, Corpoelec. First hearing begins in corruption trial of former Pemex boss

The former chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, Emilio Lozoya, appeared in court on Tuesday morning for the first hearing into corruption charges he is facing, according to a judicial official. Lozoya, who was chief executive of the firm known as Pemex from 2012 to 2016 under Mexico's former president, Enrique Pena Nieto, faces accusations ranging from accepting bribes to money laundering. He has denied any wrongdoing. Spain hopes Turkey overture on drilling leads to talks

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday she hopes the will shown by Turkey to open a dialogue on oil drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean will be followed by action. Turkey is at loggerheads with Greece and Cyprus over overlapping claims for offshore reserves. EU members Greece and Cyprus, along with France, have rejected Turkey's plan to explore between Cyprus and Crete. Hong Kong University sacks veteran democracy activist

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) on Tuesday sacked veteran pro-democracy activist Benny Tai from his tenured position as an associate professor of law, a move he called "the end of academic freedom" in the Chinese-ruled city. Tai was a leading figure in Hong Kong's 2014 "Umbrella" protests, which paralysed the city for 79 days as demonstrators occupied main roads demanding greater democracy. Malaysia's Najib sentenced to over a decade in jail in 1MDB trial

Malaysia's former leader, Najib Razak, was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to 12 years in jail on Tuesday in the first trial over a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB that stretched to the Gulf states and Hollywood. In a case widely seen as a test of the nation's resolve to stamp out corruption and which could have major political implications, high court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali sentenced Najib to 12 years and a fine of 210 million ringgit ($49 million) for abuse of power. Australia tells U.S. it has no intention of injuring important China ties

The United States and close ally Australia held high-level talks on China and agreed on the need to uphold a rules-based global order, but the Australian foreign minister stressed Canberra's relationship with Beijing was important and it had no intention of hurting it. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper held two days of talks in Washington with their Australian counterparts, who had flown around the world for the meetings despite the COVID-19 pandemic and face two weeks of quarantine on their return.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong warns city on verge of large coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has warned the city is on the brink of a large-scale outbreak of the coronavirus and urged people to stay indoors as much as possible as strict new measures to curb the diseases spread take effect on Wednesday. T...

U.S. Congress, White House struggle to find deal on new coronavirus aid

Republicans in the White House and the U.S. Congress were in disarray over their own plan for providing 1 trillion in new coronavirus aid on Tuesday, as negotiations aimed at reaching a compromise bill with Democrats also sputtered. Preside...

Mexico reports 7,208 new coronavirus cases, 854 deaths

Mexico has 7,208 new known coronavirus cases and 854 additional deaths, bringing the nations total to 402,697 cases and 44,876 fatalities, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.The figures were reported earlier in the day by Johns Hopkins...

China reports 101 new coronavirus cases for July 28 vs 68 prior day

China reported 101 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 28, up from 68 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 89 were in the far western region of Xinjiang and one in Beijing, while th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020