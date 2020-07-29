Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aston Martin losses grow as sales tumble at James Bond's carmaker

Since then it has announced job cuts, reduced inventories and picked a new chief executive and new finance boss among a series of changes, while it is also responding to the pandemic which contributed to a 41% drop in sales. "It has been a challenging period with our dealers and factories closed due to COVID-19, in addition to aligning our sales with inventory with the associated impact on financial performance as we reposition for future success," Stroll said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:07 IST
Aston Martin losses grow as sales tumble at James Bond's carmaker
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Carmaker Aston Martin, which has changed its boss and brought in a billionaire investor this year after a weak performance, posted on Wednesday a deeper first-half loss of 227 million pounds ($293 million) amid a slump in sales. Its main factory, which closed during the lockdown, is not due to reopen until the end of August as the firm focussed on resuming production at a new site in Wales, where its first sport-utility vehicle, the DBX, rolled off the line this month.

Popular for being James Bond's carmaker of choice, the firm has had a difficult time since floating in 2018 as it failed to meet expectations and burnt through cash, prompting it to give a stake to a consortium led by billionaire Lawrence Stroll. Since then it has announced job cuts, reduced inventories, and picked a new chief executive and new finance boss among a series of changes, while it is also responding to the pandemic which contributed to a 41% drop in sales.

"It has been a challenging period with our dealers and factories closed due to COVID-19, in addition to aligning our sales with inventory with the associated impact on financial performance as we reposition for future success," Stroll said. The firm's half-year pre-tax loss of 227 million pounds compares to a loss of 80 million pounds in the same period last year. Revenue fell by nearly two thirds to 146 million pounds.

Aston's first 4x4 is central to its turnaround plans as it enters a lucrative segment of the market in a bid to widen its appeal, including to more female buyers. "We're pleased with how its developing," finance chief Ken Gregor told Reuters.

($1 = 0.7741 pounds)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares edge up but investors cautious ahead of Fed meeting

European shares edged up slightly on Wednesday after mixed earnings reports, but a resurgence of COVID-19 cases kept investors cautious while they waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve.Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday and the nega...

Dodgers, Astros gear up for Round 2

What was for many an expected response to the offseason revelation that the Houston Astros illegally stole signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title unfolded Tuesday at Minute Maid Park when words were exchanged and then dugouts...

HC directs Facebook, Google to remove offending material on Sasikala

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed Facebook and Google to remove alleged derogatory material related to BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa who claimed that her image was being tarnished by purported morphed photos and videos with a man on soci...

UK says first round of New Zealand trade talk were "positive and productive"

Britains first round of trade talks with New Zealand were positive and productive, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday. We are a step closer to reaching a comprehensive trade deal with a like-minded friend and ally, Truss said in a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020