Japan, China hope to lift coronavirus travel ban soon

Tokyo [Japan], July 29 (Sputnik/ANI): Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday talked about outlooks for easing travel curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "Both ministers have confirmed they will make adjustments to allow the resumption of travel as soon as possible," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

They also agreed to continue sharing information on the coronavirus epidemic in a transparent manner. Japan has banned entry to nationals from 146 countries and territories affected by the outbreak but has been weighing to ease the restrictions for some nations in a bid to salvage the economy. (Sputnik/ANI)