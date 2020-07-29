Left Menu
Japan, China hope to lift coronavirus travel ban soon

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday talked about outlooks for easing travel curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (Photo credit: Japanese MFA twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], July 29 (Sputnik/ANI): Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday talked about outlooks for easing travel curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "Both ministers have confirmed they will make adjustments to allow the resumption of travel as soon as possible," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

They also agreed to continue sharing information on the coronavirus epidemic in a transparent manner. Japan has banned entry to nationals from 146 countries and territories affected by the outbreak but has been weighing to ease the restrictions for some nations in a bid to salvage the economy. (Sputnik/ANI)

