Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia plans to approve world's first COVID-19 vaccine by Aug 10

As several countries battle a surge in coronavirus cases, Russia has planned to be the first in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine by August 10, in less than two weeks, CNN reported.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:26 IST
Russia plans to approve world's first COVID-19 vaccine by Aug 10
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As several countries battle a surge in coronavirus cases, Russia has planned to be the first in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine by August 10, in less than two weeks, CNN reported. Referring to 1957 launch of the world's first satellite by the Soviet Union, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, was quoted as saying, "It is a Sputnik moment."Russia's sovereign wealth fund is financing vaccine research.

"Americans were surprised when they heard Sputnik's beeping. It is the same with this vaccine. Russia will have got there first," he added. The CNN reported that Russia is planning for approval of the vaccine by August 10, which has been created by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute.

It will be approved for public use, with frontline healthcare workers getting it first, Russia reportedly said. As per reports, the Russian vaccine is yet to complete its second phase while some vaccines being researched worldwide are already in the third phase of trials.

The Russian Defense Ministry has reportedly said that the soldiers have participated in volunteering in the human trials. Alexander Ginsburg, the director of the project, was quoted as saying that he has already injected himself with the vaccine. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. super-rich found failing in pledge to donate most of wealth

By Darnell Christie and Sonia Elks LONDON, July 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Super-rich individuals who pledged to give away most of their money to good causes are instead sitting on rising wealth fuelled by the warehousing of cash in de...

UPDATE 1-After backlash, Madrid rows back on COVID 'immunity card'

Authorities in the Spanish capital Madrid backtracked on Wednesday over a highly-criticised plan to give an immunity card to people testing positive for coronavirus antibodies so they can enjoy higher-risk areas like gyms, bars and museums....

UK's Boris Johnson seeks tough spokesperson for TV briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for a spokesperson with broadcasting experience -- and a thick skin -- to become the governments face at televised media briefings. The government placed a job ad Wednesday on the governing Co...

Yemen separatists rescind self-rule as Saudis push to end feud

Yemens southern separatists rescinded a declaration of self-rule on Wednesday and a new governor and police chief were appointed in the contested city of Aden, after a Saudi push to reunite allies in a fight against Iran-aligned Houthi forc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020