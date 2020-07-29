Russia plans to approve world's first COVID-19 vaccine by Aug 10

As several countries battle a surge in coronavirus cases, Russia has planned to be the first in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine by August 10, in less than two weeks, CNN reported. Referring to 1957 launch of the world's first satellite by the Soviet Union, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, was quoted as saying, "It is a Sputnik moment."Russia's sovereign wealth fund is financing vaccine research.

"Americans were surprised when they heard Sputnik's beeping. It is the same with this vaccine. Russia will have got there first," he added. The CNN reported that Russia is planning for approval of the vaccine by August 10, which has been created by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute.

It will be approved for public use, with frontline healthcare workers getting it first, Russia reportedly said. As per reports, the Russian vaccine is yet to complete its second phase while some vaccines being researched worldwide are already in the third phase of trials.

The Russian Defense Ministry has reportedly said that the soldiers have participated in volunteering in the human trials. Alexander Ginsburg, the director of the project, was quoted as saying that he has already injected himself with the vaccine. (ANI)