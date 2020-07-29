Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court allows parents of Sikh girl to meet her

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday held the hearing of separate petitions filed by parents of Jagjit Kaur of Nankana Sahib and her alleged husband Muhammad Hassan, seeking permission to meet her in Darul Amaan (shelter house). Kaur’s family has accused Hassan of marrying her after abducting and converting her to Islam in September last.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:19 IST
Pak court allows parents of Sikh girl to meet her
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani court has allowed the parents of a Sikh girl to meet her at a shelter house in Lahore but rejected the same request of a Muslim man who allegedly married the teenager after abducting her. The Lahore High Court on Tuesday held the hearing of separate petitions filed by parents of Jagjit Kaur of Nankana Sahib and her alleged husband Muhammad Hassan, seeking permission to meet her in Darul Amaan (shelter house).

Kaur's family has accused Hassan of marrying her after abducting and converting her to Islam in September last. She has been living in the shelter house in Lahore on the court's order since then. "After arguments by the counsel for Jagjit Kaur's parents, the court admitted their petition and allowed them to meet her in Darul Amaan. However, the court dismissed the petition of Hassan," a court official told PTI on Wednesday.

This issue snowballed into a controversy after the family of Kaur, in a video message that had gone viral, claimed that she was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam by Hassan in September, 2019. Subsequently, in January Hassan's elder brother Imran Chishti allegedly incited a mob in the name of religion and threatened to destroy the minorities worship place (Gurdwara Janamasthan).

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as the Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is the site where the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak Dev, was born. It is regarded as one of the holiest Sikh sites. Police arrested Chishti, a government employee, and booked him under anti-terrorism act.

Chishti had claimed that Hassan had been beaten up by police for "lawfully" marrying the daughter of the gurdwara's granthi. He alleged that Hassan has been pressured by police and authorities to divorce her so that she returns to her parents' house. Indian had condemned the attack on Gurdwara Janamasthan and demanded strong action against those involved in it.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

FIFA eyes 'strict compliance' for virus relief plan

FIFAs USD 1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan to revive the sport and help national associations stay afloat will come with strict compliance and audit requirements, the governing body of soccer said Wednesday. The massive spending plan aim...

U.S. super-rich found failing in pledge to donate most of wealth

By Darnell Christie and Sonia Elks LONDON, July 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Super-rich individuals who pledged to give away most of their money to good causes are instead sitting on rising wealth fuelled by the warehousing of cash in de...

UPDATE 1-After backlash, Madrid rows back on COVID 'immunity card'

Authorities in the Spanish capital Madrid backtracked on Wednesday over a highly-criticised plan to give an immunity card to people testing positive for coronavirus antibodies so they can enjoy higher-risk areas like gyms, bars and museums....

UK's Boris Johnson seeks tough spokesperson for TV briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for a spokesperson with broadcasting experience -- and a thick skin -- to become the governments face at televised media briefings. The government placed a job ad Wednesday on the governing Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020