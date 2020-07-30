Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-ambassador made head of British intelligence service MI6

Britain's government has appointed the Foreign Office's political director as the new chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6. “He returns to SIS with tremendous experience and will oversee the work of a group of men and women whose tireless efforts are rarely seen in public, but which are critical for the security and prosperity of the U.K.,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. Moore, a father-of-two, was born in Libya and speaks fluent Turkish.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-07-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 00:20 IST
Ex-ambassador made head of British intelligence service MI6
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's government has appointed the Foreign Office's political director as the new chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6. Richard Moore, who served as British ambassador to Turkey from 2014 to 2017, was named Wednesday to succeed Alex Younger as the head of the foreign intelligence agency.

Moore previously held senior roles in MI6, which he first joined in 1987. He has also been deputy national security adviser in the Cabinet Office and been posted in Vietnam, Pakistan, and Malaysia. "He returns to SIS with tremendous experience and will oversee the work of a group of men and women whose tireless efforts are rarely seen in public, but which are critical for the security and prosperity of the U.K.," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Moore, a father-of-two, was born in Libya and speaks fluent Turkish. His official biography says his interests "include golf, hiking, scuba diving, Turkish carpets and porcelain, and visiting historical sites.".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bezos' snack, room ratings and 'the net': Key online moments from tech hearing

Two years after Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerbergs explanation to U.S. lawmakers - Senator, we run ads - exploded as a meme, online viewers again ridiculed key moments of a tech antitrust showdown on Wednesday.The chief executive...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes higher after Fed vows more support for the virus-battered economy

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, adding to gains after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to use its full range of tools to support the economy but cautioned that the outlook will depend significantly on the course of the virus.At...

Giants OT Solder opts out of season

New York Giants tackle Nate Solder is opting out of the 2020 NFL season over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Solder, 32, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Wednesday -- the same day he was due to report to camp -- saying h...

Brazil to issue new 200 reais bank note

Brazil will issue a 200 reais bank note, the currencys largest denomination, for circulation around the end of August, the central bank said on Wednesday. The note, at current exchange rates worth just under 40, will join the countrys two, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020