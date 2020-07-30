Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guatemala burying dozens of unidentified COVID-19 dead

Workers at one of the country's largest public hospitals have started photographing patients who arrive alone and too ill to give their personal details. Those who die unidentified are placed in body bags with transparent windows over the faces in case relatives finally arrive.

PTI | Guatemalacity | Updated: 30-07-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 02:44 IST
Guatemala burying dozens of unidentified COVID-19 dead
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Guatemalan hospitals say they have had to bury dozens of COVID-19 victims who have never been identified, and one hospital is creating archives in hopes that once the pandemic passes, their relatives will come looking for them. Workers at one of the country's largest public hospitals have started photographing patients who arrive alone and too ill to give their personal details.

Those who die unidentified are placed in body bags with transparent windows over the faces in case relatives finally arrive. Protocols that call for rapidly burying the dead during a pandemic only make the situation more difficult, officials say.

The government has reported more than 47,000 confirmed infections and more 1,800 deaths nationwide. The first of 63 unidentified dead at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, one of the capital's largest, died April 25 . She was in her 20s and was buried the same day.

Byron Fuentes, director of the Public Health Ministry's Public Cemetery Administration, said that so far no one has come forward seeking any of the 41 men and 22 women they have buried, identified only as "XX." The hospital declined to comment on how it handles those who die unidentified. At Roosevelt Hospital, another of Guatemala's largest, Dr Luis Chávez, head of pathology, said staffers have been looking for ways to help relatives eventually identify the dead.

They started using body bags with windows with the hope that relatives arriving any time before burial could identify someone, because for health reasons, the bags can't be opened, Chávez said. "We had a case some weeks ago of a person who arrived in taxi," he said. "It was a woman. They admitted her to the hospital and she died. She was taken to the morgue as XX." He said hospital workers broke protocol to wait two days and fortunately relatives arrived.

They were shown a photograph taken through the window in her body bag and identified her, he said. The hospital started using a refrigerated trailer to hold bodies if relatives can't arrive in the six hours the protocols allow for claiming a body after death.

No hospitals appear to be taking advantage of a national identity database that contains the fingerprints of anyone with a national identity card. A registry spokeswoman said a search of the National Register of Persons would only be possible with an order from a judge, prosecutors or forensic medicine officials. One death certificate viewed by )The Associated Press showed the person identified only as "XX XX, XX XX," with the gender and an estimated age. For cause of death it listed acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19.

For now the unidentified COVID-19 victims are buried in a designated area deep in the capital's Verbena Cemetery. Surrounded by trees and near a settlement of improvised housing, unadorned graves are simply marked with a number. For relatives who may one day seek out their loved ones, there is little to go on.

Officials estimate an age, record the gender and the hospital where they arrived. Relatives would have to provide information to match those limited details, said Fuentes, the cemeteries chief. Even then confirmation would be complicated. "The law establishes that when someone dies from a quarantined illness, they can't be exhumed," he said. "The same law gives us an exception, but it is on a judge's order, the judge would be the one responsible." "Since we stated to bury, we have not received any requests from anyone looking for a relative," Fuentes said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers' Kelly suspended 8 games for throwing at Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension for his actions in the series opener against the Houston Astros, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was handed a one-game ban ...

Tennessee state senator charged with stealing federal funds

A Tennessee state senator has been charged with stealing more than USD 600,000 federal funds received by a health care company she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses, federal prosecutors said Wed...

Tweet that Trump will accept nomination in Charlotte is incorrect -Fox News reporter

A tweet by a North Carolina television journalist on Wednesday that said President Donald Trump would accept the Republican presidential nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the first night of the partys convention is incorrect, a Fo...

Brazil hits record 69,000 coronavirus cases in a day

Brazils coronavirus outbreak set daily records on Wednesday with both 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 related deaths, as the worlds second-worst outbreak accelerates toward the milestone of 100,000 lives cut short.Brazil is the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020