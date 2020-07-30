Left Menu
India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM Modi

Asserting that Mauritius is the heart of India's development partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the ties between New Delhi and Port Louis are "destined to soar even higher" in the coming years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that Mauritius is the heart of India's development partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the ties between New Delhi and Port Louis are "destined to soar even higher" in the coming years. Speaking at the inauguration of the Supreme Court building in Mauritius, Prime Minister Modi said that the two countries' friendship draws strength from the past and also and looks toward the future.

"It was in Mauritius that I had first spoken about India's vision of 'SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region'. This is because Mauritius is at the heart of India's approach to the Indian Ocean region. I want to add that Mauritius is also at the heart of India's approach to development partnership," the Prime Minister said during the virtual event. "The spirit of Mauritius is inspiring and our partnership is destined to soar higher in the coming years long live India Mauritius friendship," he further said.

Praising Mauritius, the Prime Minister said the country has built its success through hard work and innovation and India takes pride in the achievements of the people of Mauritius. "With Mauritius, we share not only the waters of the Indian Ocean but also a common heritage of kinship, culture, and language. Our friendship draws strength from the past and also looks towards the future. India takes pride in the achievements of the people of Mauritius. Mauritius has built its success through hard work and innovation," he said in the presence of his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth.

The new Supreme Court building was completed with Indian assistance as part of New Delhi's thrust on cooperation with countries in the Indian Ocean region. Prime Minister Modi said the new Supreme Court building is a symbol of cooperation and shared values between the two countries.

"Today we celebrate yet another landmark in the special friendship between India and Mauritius. The new Supreme Court building in Port Louis is a symbol of our cooperation and our shared values," he said. Jugnauth, who spoke before Prime Minister Modi, thanked him for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart."I heartily thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart. I seize this opportunity to convey our solidarity to you, government and people of India in these trying times," he said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the court's building symbolizes the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries. The court structure construction is one of the five projects under the USD 353 million Special Economic Package (SEP) extended by India in 2016.

The project has been completed within schedule and below the expected cost. The building is spread over an area of more than 4,700 sq m with over 10 floors and has a built-up area of around 25,000 sq m.

The building flaunts a modern design and green features with a focus on thermal and sound insulation and high energy efficiency. The new building will house all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court of Mauritius.

